Police searching for 2 men that brandished a handgun at an AMPM employee in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two males wanted for questioning after allegedly brandishing a handgun at an AMPM employee.

It happened on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:23 am, at 12122 Mariposa Road in Victorville.

According to a Victorville City Police Department, two men entered the business and one of them began taking small merchandise and putting it in his pockets.

“As the men approached the exit door, a store employee questioned them about the items. At that time, one of the men pulled out a handgun from his pocket and showed it to the employee. Both suspects then walked out of the store. It is unconfirmed at this time whether any merchandise was stolen,” stated the release.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with brown hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white and black shoes. The second male wore a yellow and gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Whitcomb at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.