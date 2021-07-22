Police searching for 14-year-old girl missing from Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 14-year old, Sophia Arvayo.



Sheriff’s officials said Sophia was last seen on Monday, July 19, 2021. Sophia returned home from church and soon after left her Victorville home on foot. Her family has not heard from her since she left home. Information was obtained that she may have been in the area of 7th Street and Green Tree Blvd. An extensive search of the area and contact with businesses nearby was conducted however no leads were obtained.



Sophia is a Hispanic female, approximately 5’6” and 156 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts, a tie-dyed shirt, and rainbow sandals.



Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sophia is asked to contact Deputy S. Fincel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Deputies are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of 14-year-old Sophia Arvayo — courtesy photo)

