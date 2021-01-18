Police search for other victims after Apple Valley man arrested for sexual molestation of a minor

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators are searching for additional victims after they arrested a 68-year-old Apple Valley man for sexual molestation of a minor, officials said.

On January 12, 2021, investigators assigned to the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station investigated allegations of sexual molestation involving a female juvenile victim who was sexually molested by the suspect, George Manthooth.

During the investigation investigators identified an additional female victim and learned Manthooth raped her continuously from the age of 13 years old into adulthood.

On January 13, 2021, investigators served a search warrant at Manthooth’s Apple Valley residence.

According to a sheriff’s news release, investigators collected evidence that will assist in the prosecution of this case.

Manthooth was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s High Desert Detention Center for sexual molestation of a minor. Manthooth is believed to be a sexual predator.

Investigators believe there may be additional juvenile victims and his booking photo has been released.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating additional victims. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Deputy Brandon Clancy 706-240-7400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the “We-Tip Hotline” at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or utilize the “We-Tip” website at www.wetip.com.