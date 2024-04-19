Police search for juvenile suspect after shooting investigation at Lilian Park in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A violent altercation at Lillian Park in Barstow, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, left two individuals injured and police searching for a juvenile suspect.

According to the Barstow Police Department, at approximately 6:39 P.M., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at the park, located in the 900 block of Villafana Street.

Upon arrival, they found a Little League baseball game in progress, but fortunately, no players or innocent bystanders were injured.

“Heiser Lambert, a 47-year-old Barstow resident, and a 15-year-old female Barstow resident were located with gunshot wounds,” said the Barstow Police Department in a statement. “The 15-year-old female also had a stab wound. Both were treated by Barstow Fire Protection District Paramedics and medical personnel with Desert Ambulance.”

The Barstow Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Evidence Technicians assumed the investigation. While detectives were investigating the incident, at approximately 7:46 P.M., a 20-year-old adult male resident of Barstow arrived at Barstow Community Hospital suffering from a stab wound.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Lambert and the 15-year-old female were involved in a physical fight, which escalated when Lambert produced a knife and stabbed the female and a 20-year-old male.

The female victim’s brother, a 16-year-old male resident of Barstow, produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Lambert, striking her and his sister, and then fled the incident location. Detectives and officers are currently searching for the juvenile male suspect, who has an unrelated active no-bail warrant for his arrest.

The 30-year-old adult male was determined not to be involved and was released. The police department has spoken to the juvenile male suspect’s family and is encouraging him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Bryce Carson at (760) 255-5134 or bcarson@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469) or going to www.wetip.com.





