Police respond to multiple off-highway vehicles driving reckless on Mojave Drive near US 395 in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Multiple off-highway vehicles were involved in dangerous and reckless behavior as they rode around the area of US Highway 395 and Mojave Drive Tuesday night in Adelanto.

At about 8:12 pm, on October 2, 2022, a person called 911 and reported that multiple individuals were on dirt bikes and quads doing donuts in the street and racing on the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they located multiple individuals on the roadway riding off-highway vehicles. Deputies activated their lights and sirens, but the individuals fled.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the riders continued driving recklessly, running stop signs, and showed disregard for public safety. Deputies kept their emergency lights and sirens on to warn other drivers of the safety hazards the off-highway vehicles posed as they travelled on paved and unpaved roadways with no lights.”

One of the motorcycle riders, a 16-year-old juvenile, was detained. His motorcycle was impounded for 30 days for reckless driving. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear in court. Since the suspect is a minor, his father was also issued a citation to appear in court.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Sandles, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

