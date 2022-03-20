Adelanto News
Police recover stolen Harley Davidson in Victorville after a 911
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man was arrested after he trespassed onto private property and was found to be in possession of a stolen motorcycle.
On Friday, March 18, 2022, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 9100 block of Lindero Road in Victorville.
According to the caller, he heard a motorcycle in front of his residence and believed someone was walking on his property.
Deputy K. Schuler arrived and located a dark blue Harley Davidson parked on the north side of the property.
Sheriff’s officials said the motorcycle was found to be stolen out of Huntington Beach.
The suspect, identified as Joseph Arud Sanchez was located in the backyard of the victim’s property. He was arrested for possession of stolen property and an outstanding warrant.
Sanchez was booked at High Desert Detention Center where he is currently being held in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
