Police recover over a dozen vehicles stolen from Spring Valley Lake; 2 arrested

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation into a stolen trailer resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of over a dozen vehicles stolen from the Spring Valley Lake area, officials said.

At about 7:00 AM on October 11, 2020, the owners of a 2020 box trailer called dispatch and reported their trailer was stolen during the night from outside their home in the 13300 block of Yellowstone Avenue.

The victims shared photos of the trailer across Facebook and other social media sites and received a message of a sighting in Hesperia. Deputy M. Otey started canvassing the area and located the trailer in the driveway of a residence in the 17800 block of Catalpa Street.

The deputy contacted two people at the residence, identified as 34-year-old Michelle Peacock and 36-year-old Jeffrey Peacock, and detained them for the investigation.

“At the residence, deputies located more than a dozen stolen vehicles, which all appear to have been stolen from the Spring Valley Lake area. The vehicles/ vessels recovered included boats, trailers, motorcycles, Seadoos, and UTV’s,” stated the release.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departments Auto Theft Task Force (SANCAT) responded and assumed the investigation. All victims will be contacted by law enforcement personnel.

Michelle and Jeffrey Peacock were arrested for possession of the stolen property and booked at High Desert Detention Center. They are being held in lieu of $100,000.00 bail each.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M. Otey at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Michelle Peacock SBSD booking photo)

(Jeffrey Peacock booking SBSD photo)

