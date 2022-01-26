Police recover computer stolen from BG’s Bargains and arrest 6 people

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A computer stolen from BG’s Bargains in Apple Valley was recovered during a search warrant that also resulted in six people being arrested for various charges.

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 6:27 p.m., Deputy Loup with the Apple Valley Police Department was dispatched to the 22000 block of State Hwy 18 following a report of a subject stealing a computer from the business.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect entered the store and took a Dell computer while the employee was helping a customer. Deputy Loup investigated the case and was able to identify the suspect as convicted felon Sean Williams.

(Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

On Monday, January 24, 2022, at approximately 7:16 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department, with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Probation K9 Unit, served a search warrant at William’s residence in the 14000 block of Lakota Road.

Deputy Loup authored the warrant. During the service of the search warrant, multiple suspects were detained. Deputies recovered methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, scales, ammunition, a stolen fifth wheel and street bike, and the stolen Dell computer from the burglary.

The detained suspects were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for the following charges;

Sean Williams, a 29-year-old resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and a felony warrant.

James Peter Naranjo, a 38-year-old resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a chop shop, and operating or maintaining a drug house.

Joseph Randolph Curry Jr., a 36-year-old resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Lemuel Piniero-Malick, a 39-year-old resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Marie Conery, a 30-year-old resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

, a 30-year-old resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Harley Robson, a 25-year-old resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for a felony warrant.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(BG’s Bargains in the 22000 block of State Hwy 18, Apple Valley — image: google maps)

