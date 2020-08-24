Police looking to return property stolen from a storage facility in Victorville

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley detectives have been working several burglaries committed in Victorville and Hesperia at storage facilities. As a result, they have recovered a large amount of property belonging to unknown victims.

On September 26, 2020, from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm, in an effort to return the property to the victims, we will be displaying the items inside our Search and Rescue Building, 15182 El Evado Road, in Victorville.

If you have been the victim of a burglary occurring at a storage facility between May 01, 2020, and July 10, 2020, we may have your property. Below is essential information you need to know if you plan an attending the evidence viewing:

1. All victims must have made a report to your local police department.

2. You will need to have your identification with you and a copy of the police report. The name on your identification must match the victim name on the police report.

3. Please be prepared for the heat and to wait in line to view your property. Due to the chain of evidence procedures, only one victim will be let in at a time. With this being said, we ask that no more than two people per police report attend the viewing.

4. Please, no children.

5. Parking is limited on surrounding city streets.

6. Please do not call to try and set up a separate viewing or to ask questions regarding the property. There is a large amount of recovered property, and the one day has been designated to try and make returning the property as organized as possible.