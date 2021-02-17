Police looking for 12-year-old girl who ran away from Victorville group home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are looking for Natalie McQuown, a critical missing 12-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Victorville on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said Natalie was reported as having run away from her group home in the 15600 block of Choctaw Street sometime between 6:20 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on February 16, 2021. Natalie has not been seen since leaving her home and does not have a cell phone with her.

She is described as having short brown hair, blue eyes, 5’1” tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing an unknown color sweater with a peace sign and the word love on the front, blue jeans, and maybe carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Natalie is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

