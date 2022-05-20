Police investigating stabbing inside the Casa Bella Apartments in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred inside the Casa Bella Apartments Thursday in Victorville.

It happened at about 6:25 pm, on May 19, 2022, in the 16900 block of Nisqualli Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said that one male victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Rodriguez said the victims condition is unknown and no arrest has been made.

The investigation is is still active and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

