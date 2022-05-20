All News
Police investigating stabbing inside the Casa Bella Apartments in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred inside the Casa Bella Apartments Thursday in Victorville.
It happened at about 6:25 pm, on May 19, 2022, in the 16900 block of Nisqualli Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said that one male victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Rodriguez said the victims condition is unknown and no arrest has been made.
The investigation is is still active and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 and Central Road in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
2 people airlifted after rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Shooting near Victorville Walmart leaves two injured
-
All News7 days ago
Big Bear man arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography, additional victims sought
-
All News3 days ago
450 cited, 16 arrested, and 4 firearms recovered during a traffic and crime operation in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Danbury Avenue in Hesperia closed after pickup truck slams into utility pole
-
All News5 days ago
Man airlifted after stabbing at Sherwood Villa Apartments in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Human skull, remains found in the desert near the I-15 freeway in Barstow