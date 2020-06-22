Police investigating shooting outside Cardenas Market in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No victims or suspects have been located following a shooting outside of the Cardenas Market on Saturday.

At about 6:15 PM on June 20, 2020, deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the supermarket.

When deputies arrived on scene no victims were located at the location and the suspect or suspects had fled the area.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said no suspect description other than possibly 2 to 3 Hispanic males and it’s unknown even if they were in a vehicle.

No shoppers in the busy parking lot were injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

