Police investigating fatal crash at Walnut and Main Streets in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night in Hesperia.
It happened at about 9:45 pm, on April 25, 2022, at the intersection of Main Street and Walnut Street.
San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and located a pickup truck and a 2005 Jeep Liberty on its side with major damage.
Firefighters pronounced one person deceased at the scene and requested three ambulances for three other patients with minor injuries.
Eastbound traffic on Main Street is being detoured at Walnut Street and westbound lanes remained unaffected by 10:30 pm.
The Hesperia Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is handling the investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
