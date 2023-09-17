Police investigating early morning house fire in Old Town Victorville as Arson

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early morning house fire in Old Town Victorville is being investigated as possible Arson.

It happened at about 5:38 a.m., on Friday, September 16, 2023, in the 15400 block of Sixth Street, near Forrest Avenue.

Crews with the Victorville City Fire Department responded to the incident and upon arrival, they reported heavy smoke and fire visible from a single-story structure. Firefighters also stated the location was boarded up and abandoned.

Deputies from Victorville Police responded to assist with blocking the roadway and to search for a possible suspect. Police are currently investigating the incident as PC 451 – Arson. Additional information on a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(Photo: Jake Block)

(A screengrab of the house as seen on Google maps in May 2019.)

