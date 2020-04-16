Police investigating burglary Z Autosound on Bear Valley Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department are investigating a commercial burglary at Z Autosound.

On Monday, April 13, 2020, at approximately 8:57 a.m., deputies responded to the business located at 15807 Bear Valley Road to take the report.

Sheriff’s officials said unknown suspects forced entry into the rear door of the business, took multiple items and fled the location.

The investigation is still on-going and suspect information was not available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.