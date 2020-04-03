Police investigating burglary at Valentino’s Pizzeria in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a commercial burglary at the Valentino’s Pizzeria in Hesperia.

At about 11:00 am, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, deputies responded to the business in the 13500 block of Main Street regarding a commercial burglary, officials said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds told VVNG an unknown suspect smashed a window to the location, took a credit card machine from the counter and fled the location.

“The owner estimated the damage and property loss at approximately $1,200,” stated Reynolds.

The investigation is still on-going and there was no suspect information available for release.

Anyone with details regarding this burglary are asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

