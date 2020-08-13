All News
Police investigating burglary at High Desert Smiles in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — High Desert Smiles in Hesperia was burglarized earlier this week, officials said.
On Monday, August 10, 2020, at approximately 8:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 12800 block of Main Street, in reference to a burglary.
Sheriff’s officials said an unknown suspect or suspects entered the business through the back door and ransacked the interior of the business. The suspect(s) also attempted to enter the safe but were unsuccessful.
The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.
