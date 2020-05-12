Police investigating after man walks into ER with gunshot wound

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville Police are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a local emergency room Sunday, officials said.

At about 5:15 pm, On May 10, 2020, the staff at Desert Valley Hospital contacted police and reported a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

According to the victim, the shooting happened at about 5:00 am as he rode his bicycle in the desert near Mariposa and Cottonwood Blvd.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim had no information on who the possible suspect was or why he was shot. The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victorville Police at 760-241-2911.

