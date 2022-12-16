All News
Police investigating a road rage incident on Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Tuesday evening in Victorville.
The victim was involved in a road rage incident that started in the area of Bear Valley Road and Hesperia Road at about 6:12 pm, on December 13, 2022.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said the suspect yelled threats at the victim, flashed his vehicle’s high beams at the victim, and drove his vehicle at the victim’s vehicle causing the victim to drive off the roadway.
The suspect also threw unknown objects at the victim’s vehicle.
According to Blake, the suspect was described as a male with short hair and a short beard, driving a newer white Lexus Q50.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
