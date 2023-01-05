Police investigating a commercial burglary at Discount Power Sports in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Authorities are investigating a commercial burglary reported at Discount Power Sports in Hesperia.

It happened on January 2, 2023, at about 5:30 am, in the 11700 block of Mariposa Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that deputies responded to an alarm at the business.

“At least two unknown subjects entered the property. A CanAm off-road vehicle was stolen from the property, however, it was abandoned on Bear Valley Road and returned to the owner,” stated Rodriguez.

The unknown suspects also broke into the building and made off with some electronics. The suspects have not been identified and the investigation is continuing.

On the same date, just before 5:00 pm, Hesperia deputies were dispatched to another commercial burglary at the Power Play Center in the 10700 block of I Avenue.

“There was no sign of forced entry but it appeared there may be damage to a coin machine and register inside the building. Deputies were unable to locate a keyholder to get inside and complete the investigation,” stated the spokeswoman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

