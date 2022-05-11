Police investigating a burglary at the Outpost Cafe in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Authorities are continuing to investigate a commercial burglary at the Outpost Cafe in Hesperia.

It happened on May 8, 2022, at about 4:51 am, in the 8600 block of US Highway 395 at the Pilot Travel Center.

Sheriff’s officials said an unknown suspect or suspects entered the location and took property.

The sheriff’s spokeswoman at the Hesperia Station Amanda Paslak did not specify what was taken. When deputies arrived the location was empty and the suspect(s) had already fled.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

