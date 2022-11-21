Police investigate stabbing outside gas station in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in old town Victorville.

It happened on November 21, 2022, at about 3:36 am, in the 16800 block of D Street.

Victorville City Fire was dispatched to the location for a person bleeding near the front doors of the Shell/7 Eleven gas station.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the patient who was reportedly suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department taped off a section of the gas station parking. The scene extended into the intersection and deputies used their patrol vehicles to temporarily block the area while they searched for evidence in the roadway.

VVNG has reached out to the Victorville Station for an update. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.