Police investigate stabbing outside gas station in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in old town Victorville.
It happened on November 21, 2022, at about 3:36 am, in the 16800 block of D Street.
Victorville City Fire was dispatched to the location for a person bleeding near the front doors of the Shell/7 Eleven gas station.
Firefighters requested a helicopter for the patient who was reportedly suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department taped off a section of the gas station parking. The scene extended into the intersection and deputies used their patrol vehicles to temporarily block the area while they searched for evidence in the roadway.
VVNG has reached out to the Victorville Station for an update. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available
