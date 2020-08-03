Police investigate shooting at High Desert Inn in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia deputies responded to the High Desert Inn where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, officials said.

It happened at about 4:37 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the 14300 block of Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male in his 40’s suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, officials said.

The victim was transported to the Hesperia High School football field and subsequently flown to a trauma center via Mercy Air 22.

Meanwhile, a silver Ford pickup truck in the parking lot of the High Desert Inn was searched by deputies, and evidence collected was placed inside a brown paper bag.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG there was no definite suspect information available and it is unclear exactly where the shooting occurred.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

