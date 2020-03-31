Police investigate reports of a man brandishing a gun in a Victorville neighborhood

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Reports of a man brandishing a gun prompted deputies to swarm a Victorville neighborhood Monday evening.

On March 30, 2020, deputies responded to the area of Amber Pointe and Indian Springs Drive in Victorville.

“Through investigation, a subject was identified, and a search warrant was served,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller.

Miller said no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(Photo by Rich Warren)

