Police in Hesperia Engage in Stand-Off with Barricaded Suspect After RV Pursuit

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tense stand-off is developing in Hesperia Thursday morning as law enforcement engages a barricaded suspect following a pursuit with an RV.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that at around 9:00 a.m., on June 27, 2024, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on an RV near Mariposa Road and Main Street but the driver did not yield.

The chase ended when the suspect’s RV drove eastbound on Mesquite Street, crashing into the side of a home at the northeast corner of Cottonwood Avenue and Mesquite Street.

Police quickly surrounded the area, firing less-than-lethal rounds into the RV and commanding the suspect to exit the vehicle with their hands in the air.

At approximately 9:30 AM, San Bernardino County Fire was dispatched to the crash site. Due to the circumstances, they were advised to stay back until the situation was under control.

“The driver is barricaded in the RV and refusing to exit,” stated Rodriguez. “It appears that all occupants of the house have been evacuated and no reports of injury at this time.”

By 9:50 AM, the SWAT team had begun arriving at the scene to assist in managing the stand-off.

The scene is locked down and all roadways in the area are currently closed. This story is developing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)





(Scroll Down To Comment)