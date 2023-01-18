Police give an update on the weekend shooting

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, referencing a shooting.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the first scene and located two victims, husband and wife. The wife was in critical condition.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez said Simmerpreet Singh, 40 of Victorville, was arrested for attempted murder after shooting his wife multiple times.

A helicopter landed at Mesa Linda Park and airlifted his wife due to the seriousness of her injuries.

“The victim was flown to a trauma center and was said to be in stable condition as of late [Sunday] night,” Rodriguez told VVNG.

About 15 minutes after that shooting, deputies from the Hesperia Police Department received a shot’s fired call at 9:02 p.m. on Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia, where they found one male adult deceased.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the person died by suicide, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office confirmed.

No further details were available.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

