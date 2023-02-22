Police find woman being held against her will at the Mountain Vista Apartments in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested after deputies located a woman that was being held against her will, officials said.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 1:40 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department located a wanted suspect’s vehicle parked near the Mountain Vista Apartments located at 15450 Nisqualli Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies identified the apartment the suspect, Brandon Butler, was in and made announcements for him to exit. After 30 minutes.

Butler exited the apartment and was taken into custody.

“While searching the residence, deputies located a female victim inside who Butler would not allow to leave,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Butler was arrested and booked into custody on felony false imprisonment, and felony attempting to dissuade a victim with force. Additionally, he was booked on a felony warrant out of Sacramento.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.