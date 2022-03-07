Police find gun on suspect arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Police found a gun on a 26-year-old Adelanto man after he was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in Victorville.

On March 5, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., Deputy G. Wolff from the Victorville Police Department responded to the location regarding a shoplifting in progress and made contact with the suspect identified as Fernando Olivo.

According to a sheriff’s news release, during the pat-down, the deputy located a concealed firearm on the suspect.

“Deputy Wolff conducted a record check and determined Olivo did not possess a license to carry a concealed handgun. Records also revealed the firearm did not have a registered owner,” stated the press release.

Olivo was placed under arrest for PC 25850(c)(6) Carrying a Loaded Gun: Not the Owner. He was transported and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

