Police find 2 men with loaded guns sleeping in the playground at Civic Center Park in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men with loaded guns were arrested after they were found sleeping in the playground at a Civic Center Park in Apple Valley.

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:58 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a subject brandishing a firearm at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway.

According to the reporting party, several subjects were arguing amongst themselves.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jovan DeLao, a resident of Victorville, brandished a firearm and told the victims he wanted to see them fight. Officials said when the victims declined, Jovan pointed a gun at them and threatened them.

The victims were reported to be a 21-year-old male resident of Apple Valley and a 22-year-old male resident of Adelanto.

Deputies arrived on scene and located Jovan, sleeping in the playground near a loaded gun. A second suspect, identified as 21-year-old Joel DeLao, a resident of Apple Valley, was also found on the playground, near another loaded gun, stated a sheriff’s news release.

Jovan was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for assault with a firearm, exhibiting a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. Joel was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. Both Jovan and Joel posted bail bond in the amount of $25,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Rex at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

