Police fatally shoot 44-year-old man holding a knife to a child inside a home in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed by police after he barricaded himself inside his home and was found holding a knife to his young child.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1:26 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station responded to an unknown problem at a residence inside The Villas at Hesperia Luxury Apartments located in the 8800 block of C Street.

When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect barricaded himself and his family inside the residence and made threats.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim grabbed her children and exited the home through a window. The suspect retrieved one of the children and retreated into the home.

“Deputies made entry into the home and found the suspect holding a knife to the child. A lethal force encounter occurred, and the suspect was struck by gunfire,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Despite lifesaving measures, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The child was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division also responded and assumed the investigation and no further details are available for release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

