Police Car Involved in Fatal Accident Causes Road Closure on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A section of Bear Valley Road in The Town of Apple Valley is currently closed due to a fatal traffic accident involving a police patrol vehicle and a sedan.

The incident occurred around 4:04 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2024, on Bear Valley Road, west of Kiowa Road.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the scene. Unfortunately, one person from the red four-door sedan was pronounced deceased, while the officer sustained minor injuries.



Mara Rodriguez, the spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said, the patrol unit was in route to a priority call when the collision occurred. “A press release will be forthcoming when additional information is available,” stated Rodriguez.

The road is expected to be closed for 4 to 5 hours to allow for the investigation.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) said Route 43 will be experiencing detour delays for the remainder of service today due to police activity in the area.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.





