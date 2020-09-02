All News
Police arrest woman who stole cockatiel from Apple Valley Feed Bin
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 53-year-old woman caught on surveillance footage stealing a pet cockatiel from Apple Valley Feed Bin.
The suspect identified as Christina Estela was arrested at her residence Tuesday night in Apple Valley following an investigation into the burglary.
On September 1, 2020, Estela entered the business in the 21900 block of Bear Valley Road and concealed a 10-year-old pet bird named Willy Wonka under her sweatshirt.
“She walked outside, put the bird in her car and then came back in to complete her purchase,” stated sheriff’s officials.
Apple Valley Feed Bin shared photos of the female suspect on Facebook and asked the community to help spread the word. Within hours the bird was returned back to the store along with an apology note from the suspect, officials said.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “someone recognized the suspect from the video and pressured her into returning the bird. The bird was taken to a local liquor store, given to citizens standing in the parking lot who then returned the bird to Apple Valley Feed Bin.”
Deputy Watson responded to Estela’s residence in the 22300 block of Highway 18 and she was arrested for PC 459C – burglary. She was transported to the High Desert Detention Center with a bail amount of $25,000 and is scheduled for arraignment on September 3, 2020.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
2-year-old stabbed multiple times in Victorville airlifted
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia father arrested for murder, DUI in motorcycle crash that killed his daughter
-
All News5 days ago
Decomposed body found in wrecked Jeep ID’d as missing Phelan man
-
All News5 days ago
Granite Hills High School graduate was 1 of 2 soldiers killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash on San Clemente Island
-
All News5 days ago
Multiple shots fired at Mesa Linda Park in Victorville on Friday (video)
-
All News4 days ago
Loved ones raise funds for missing man found deceased in overturned Jeep in Phelan
-
All News5 days ago
Vehicle of missing 26-year-old man found near Harper Dry Lake Bed in Hinkley
-
All News5 days ago
$9.6 Million Project to begin on Highway 18 and Apple Valley Road