Police arrest Victorville man, 35, accused of raping 15-year-old girl

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 35-year-old Victorville man accused of allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, officials said.

It happened on August 22, 2020, at approximately 10:30 pm, when a 20-year old female accepted a ride from an unknown male, from Victorville to Apple Valley, where they picked up her friend, the teen girl, officials said.

The male, later identified as Adrian Alloway, drove to his relative’s house in Apple Valley.

According to a sheriff’s news releae, “While at the house, Alloway exposed his genitals and groped the 15-year old female. The victim pushed Alloway away several times, and after a few minutes, he stopped.”

At approximately 1:00 am, on August 23, 2020, the three left the house in Apple Valley, and Alloway drove around the High Desert for several hours. Around 8:00 am, Alloway, stopped at Center Street Park in Victorville and told the 15-year old female to get out.

“He then drove away with the other female still in the car. Alloway attempted to force the 20-year old female to perform sexual acts on him, but she refused and escaped from the car,” stated the news release.

Officials said Alloway drove back to Center Street Park and picked up the 15-year old female, telling her he was going to take her home.

“He drove to a shopping center parking lot in the 12200 block of Palmdale Road, where Alloway raped her. She got away from Alloway after the rape and called her mother to pick her up,” stated the release.

At approximately 5:40 that evening Alloway was arrested at his Victorville home and was booked at High Desert Detention Center for Rape and Lewd & Lascivious Acts with a Child. He is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on August 25, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Bechtol or Deputy Al Quezada at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.