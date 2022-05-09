Police arrest unregistered sex offender near an elementary school in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 52-year-old unregistered sex offender was arrested after walking onto the campus of an elementary school in Victorville.

It happened on May 3, 2022, at about 8:40 am, at Gus Franklin Jr. Elementary School located at 13125 Hopland Street.

Sheriff’s officials said several 911 calls were received regarding a subject talking to himself, walking in the roadway and on the school grounds. Callers stated he was refusing to leave the school and trying to fight with the parents.

When deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station arrived, they located the suspect identified as Ronald Berggren, a transient, in a field near the school.

According to a news release, “Berggren was found to be an unregistered sex offender, on parole, who had been released from prison in Escondido on March 14, 2022. Once released from prison, he failed to register with his local law enforcement agency as required by Penal Code 290.”

Berggren attempted to fight with officers but was quickly taken into custody. He is currently being held at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The suspect was arrested on the following charges:

PC 148(A)(1): Obstructing a Peace Officer

PC 290.018(A)(1): Sex Offender Failure to Register

PC 626.81(A): Sex Offender on School Grounds Without Permission

He is scheduled for a hearing inside a Victorville courtroom on May 10th at 8:30 am.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Jared Rodgers, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

