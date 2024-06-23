Police Arrest Two Hesperia Men Linked to 11 Burglaries

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department recently concluded an investigation linking two suspects to 11 burglaries in the area. The suspects, Matthew Forsberg 42, and Kristofer Simpson, 40, were apprehended after detectives served multiple search warrants in Hesperia.

Investigation Details

On June 14, 2024, investigators from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, assigned to retail theft, assisted in the ongoing investigation. Additional evidence linking the suspects to the burglaries was discovered at multiple locations. Subsequently, Ramey Warrants were approved for Forsberg and Simpson’s arrest.

Matthew Forsberg Arrested

On June 19, 2024, Forsberg was located at a business on the 17000 block of Main Street in Hesperia. He was arrested for PC459, burglary, and PC182(a)(4), conspiracy to defraud property. Forsberg is currently being held at the High Desert Detention Center with bail set at $350,000.

Kristofer Simpson Arrested

The same day, Simpson was found at a residence on the 14200 block of Gateside Court in Victorville. He was also charged with PC459, burglary, and PC182(a)(4), conspiracy to defraud property. Simpson is held at the same detention center with bail set at $500,000.

Background and Community Impact

The investigation is part of a broader effort initiated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to address the rising number of thefts at retail stores. These crimes are often perpetrated by organized groups, causing increased concern within the community. The initiative, known as Operation SMASH & Grab, aims to reduce these incidents by targeting shopping districts in Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills.

County Support and Public Assistance

To support these efforts, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has approved additional funding for enhanced law enforcement services. The goal is to improve the quality of life for residents and reduce crime in affected communities.

Anyone with pertinent information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective D. Lopez at the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or call Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be provided through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or via the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





