All News
Police arrest suspect found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of an unresponsive male and found the suspect sleeping inside a stolen vehicle.
It happened on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8:26 a.m., in the 10200 block of Sierra Vista Drive.
According to the 911 caller, a man was unconscious inside a vehicle, and they were unable to tell if he was breathing.
Deputy K. Williams arrived and located the suspect identified as 50-year-old Jeffery Leffert, a resident of Pinon Hills, asleep in a 1994 Honda Civic.
A records check of the vehicle showed that the vehicle was stolen out of Hesperia on July 28, 2021.
Leffert was arrested for PC496 possession of stolen property and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Williams, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Coroner ID’s man found dead in shopping center of 99 Cents Store in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Michael Myers detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Massive 13,948 square-foot mansion in El Mirage destroyed by fire
-
All News4 days ago
No foul play found after homicide investigation at a home in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
80-year-old woman mauled to death Thursday morning in Baldy Mesa
-
All News6 days ago
Suspect with stolen catalytic converter arrested at recycling center in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
2 men remain hospitalized after they were shot at a house in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Man robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca apartments in Victorville