Police arrest convicted felon in possession of gun and ammo in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested in Hesperia after he was found to be in possession of a firearm and ammo, officials said.
It happened on Monday, November 30, 2020, at approximately 12:48 p.m., when Deputy Dorsett conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations near the intersection of Third Avenue and Verde Street.
A records check indicated the driver, Robert Laflower, was a convicted felon. During a search of the vehicle, Deputy Dorsett located a loaded firearm, officials said.
Laflower was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 29800(A)(1)- Felon in Possession of a Firearm and PC 30305(A)(1)- Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited.
Laflower is scheduled to appear in court on December 9, 2020, and is being held on a $50,000 bail.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
