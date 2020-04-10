Police arrest Adelanto man driving a stolen car on Main Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto was arrested after he was caught driving in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at approximately 12:09 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic traveling in the area of Main Street and Key Pointe Drive.

Officials said a records check indicated the vehicle was stolen out of Victorville.

The 41-year-old driver, George Jimenez, was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for tPC496D(A) Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He is being held on a $50,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on April 10, 2020.

