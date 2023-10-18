Police arrest 14-year-old found with an unloaded gun at Adelanto High School

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested after police found him with an unloaded gun on the campus of Adelanto High School.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, at about 1:30 p.m., Deputy M. Lewis received information that the male student was in possession of a firearm while at school.

“Deputies contacted the juvenile in his classroom, and found an unloaded, semi-automatic pistol in the waistband of his pants,” stated sheriff’s officials

On the day of the incident, AHS officials emailed a statement to parents confirming the incident and said the unloaded handgun was quickly confiscated.

“The student did not possess any ammunition. The matter has been turned over to law enforcement for investigation,” stated school officials.

The juvenile was arrested for being in possession of a firearm on school grounds and booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

The Victor Valley Union High School District kicked off this school year with big changes including a new middle school, smaller class sizes, and a new district-wide security system that included metal detectors, the first of its kind in the Victor Valley. The Evolv system, which is used at venues such as SoFi stadium, is now active at all VVUHSD sites.

Cobalt Institute of Math & Science Security Officer Angela Espinoza poses with the school’s new Evolv security device. VVUHSD is the first local district to begin using Evolv.

AHS issued the following statement: “Any incident of this nature raises safety concerns. The school is reviewing safety protocols and procedures. The school continues to urge the public and students to say something when they see or hear of potential danger. All potential threats are looked into thoroughly. In this case, we thank the students who alerted staff about the issue. Thank you for your cooperation and support.’

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M. Lewis at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page , and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter (Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Related article: VVUHSD introduces new district-wide security system and other big changes