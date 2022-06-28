Police and fire vehicles damaged while responding to a fire at an illegal marijuana grow in Baldy Mesa

BALDY MESA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said that police and fire vehicles responding to an illegal marijuana grow in Baldy Mesa were damaged after driving on a booby-trapped road.

It happened on Sunday, June 26, 2022, just before 6:00 pm, at a residence in the 9300 block of White Road.

Deputies responded to a structure fire and when they arrived they found the home fully engulfed.

(Photo courtesy of Fred M. Ranch)

According to a news release, “the dirt area leading up to the residence was booby-trapped with nails sticking out of the ground, causing tire damage to responding sheriff’s vehicles and fire engines.”

There were no injuries caused by the fire and no arrests have been made. No additional information is available at the time of this release. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Team will be assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy E. Martinez, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.