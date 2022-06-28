All News
Police and fire vehicles damaged while responding to a fire at an illegal marijuana grow in Baldy Mesa
BALDY MESA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said that police and fire vehicles responding to an illegal marijuana grow in Baldy Mesa were damaged after driving on a booby-trapped road.
It happened on Sunday, June 26, 2022, just before 6:00 pm, at a residence in the 9300 block of White Road.
Deputies responded to a structure fire and when they arrived they found the home fully engulfed.
According to a news release, “the dirt area leading up to the residence was booby-trapped with nails sticking out of the ground, causing tire damage to responding sheriff’s vehicles and fire engines.”
There were no injuries caused by the fire and no arrests have been made. No additional information is available at the time of this release. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Marijuana Team will be assisting with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy E. Martinez, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Former Adelanto Mayor Pro Tem Found Guilty of Accepting $10,000 Cash Bribe and Attempted Arson of His Own Restaurant￼
-
All News6 days ago
Worker killed by excavator at Green Tree bridge project in Victorville
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Department of Justice investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Adelanto
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after crashing with a car on Del Gado Road in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
64-year-old Apple Valley man arrested for distributing child pornography
-
All News7 days ago
Apple Valley man arrested after holding a woman against her will
-
All News4 days ago
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes Phelan Road on Friday
-
All News5 days ago
Man struck by vehicle on Amethyst Road Thursday morning in Victorville