Police and code enforcement shut down illegal marijuana dispensary in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department and Code Enforcement officers worked together to shut down an illegal maarijuana dispensary, officials said.

On Friday, January 21, 2022, at 11:31 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department, and Apple Valley Code Enforcement, with the assistance of the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), served a search warrant at a commercial building in the 17000 block of State Hwy 18.

The search warrant was authored by Deputy Conley after receiving information from code enforcement officers about a suspected illegal marijuana dispensary.

According to a news release, “during the service of the warrant, deputies detained Kibby and Jimenez-Ibarra and recovered ten pounds of processed marijuana, THC cartridges, marijuana edibles, $1,200 in cash, two 9 mm magazines, and a ghost gun.”

Manuel Jimenez-Ibarra, 24, a resident of Los Angeles, and Wade Kibby, a 55-year-old resident of Long Beach were arrested and issued citations for possession of marijuana for sale. The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney for review and filing of charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Conley or Deputy Alfredo Esparza at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

