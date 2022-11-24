All News
Police activity near North Star Ave and El Evado Road in Victorville after stolen car crashes into ravine area
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police activity was reported in the area of El Evado Road and North Star Avenue after a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a ravine.
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the scene, and according to a witness, a pursuit ensued with the unknown type vehicle.
The driver reportedly crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to bounce through a fence and into the ravine.
According to scanner traffic, no major major injuries were reported.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, and it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol are a contributing factor.
No other details were immediately available. Please check back for update.
