Pole Fire in Apple Valley Grows to 200 Acres and Prompts Evacuations

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fire that started in the hills above the Marianna’s in Apple Valley on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, has grown to over 200 acres, leading to evacuations.

The incident, known as the Pole Fire, was reported around 4:30 pm. Initially sized at 7-10 acres, air attack teams quickly responded by dropping fire retardant. Additional resources such as air tankers, engines, strike teams, and water tenders were also dispatched.

The fire moved downhill toward a residential area. Evacuations have been issued for a neighborhood south of Round Up Way and Bella Vista. Firefighters are in the area to protect structures.

An evacuation center has been established at Sitting Bull Academy, located at 19455 Sitting Bull Road. Deputies have been notifying residents through door-to-door visits.

Southern California Edison (SCE) is working on de-energizing power poles in the area south of Roundup Way as a precaution.

Updates will continue as more information becomes available.

UPDATE AT 7:10 PM — Evacuation orders are now as follows: East of Ventral Avenue, West of Cerra Vista Street, and South of Roundup Way.

UPDATE @ 8:30 PM — The fire is now at 350 acres. Air attack reported that most of the remaining active fire either has retardant or dirt roads around it. There will be no need for nigh-flying copters or aircraft to be ordered for tomorrow morning.

(photo: Dallas Dunn) (photo: Dallas Dunn) (photo: Kelly Gregg) (Photo: Kendall Simmons, for Victor Valley News)





(Scroll Down To Comment)