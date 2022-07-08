Polaris RZR involved in fatal hit-and-run off-road crash recovered in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, California– California Highway Patrol investigators have recovered a 2021, Polaris RZR which is believed to be the involved vehicle in the July 2nd fatal hit and run crash in Apple Valley, California, which tragically took the lives of two minor children.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 8:55 PM, CHP Officers with the Victorville station responded to Stoddard Wells Road and Slash X Ranch Road for a reported off-road vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, the driver, Jacob Victor Martinez, 12, a resident of Moreno Valley was pronounced dead on scene at 9:28 PM. The passenger, 11-year-old Christina Bird, a resident of Huntington Beach, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Bird succumbed to her injuries sustained in the collision on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM.

CHP said this investigation has been a top priority since the incident occurred and the CHP immediately assigned multiple resources to the case.

Through the collaborative effort between the CHP Victorville Area Investigators, Inland Division Investigative Services Unit, Warrant Service Team and allied agencies, officers were able to locate and recover the vehicle at a residence in Apple Valley, on Thursday evening.

At this time, no arrests have been made, however, the investigation is ongoing and further information will become available as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Cesar Ramos or Officer J. Rodriguez at the CHP Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

Over the weekend, Instagram and other social media platforms exploded with people doing research after a possible lead was left in the form of a comment from an Instagram account named “kn1fe664”.

Screenshots of the comments posted are below:

(Instagram)

(Instagram)

A resident from the neighborhood spoke with VVNG on the condition of anonymity and said that on the night of the crash they saw a Hispanic male at the home for about an hour and has not been seen since. Additionally, the parents live in the home.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

