Plume of Smoke Visible in Victor Valley from Prescribed Fire Near Wrightwood

BIG PINES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents in the Victor Valley may notice a plume of smoke in the direction of Wrightwood due to a prescribed fire burning near Big Pines on Tuesday.

The controlled burn, which started at approximately 11:00 AM, is taking place off Big Pines Highway and Angeles Crest Highway.

The prescribed fire is part of ongoing forest management efforts to reduce wildfire risk and promote the health of the forest ecosystem. By carefully managing the burn, forestry officials aim to clear out underbrush and deadwood that could fuel more severe wildfires in the future.

US Forest Service officials said the project addresses multiple facets related to Big Pines Highway. One key objective is to reduce combustible material (fuel) to maintain a safe evacuation route in the event of an emergency.

The prescribed fire is expected to continue through the day, with crews prepared to extend operations as necessary to achieve their management objectives. Residents are advised to stay informed about air quality conditions and take precautions if they are sensitive to smoke.

According to the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD), the air quality forecast for the Victor Valley on May 21, 2024, is good.

