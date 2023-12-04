Planned Power Outage to Impact Baker and 15 Freeway: Travelers Urged to Prepare

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In a joint effort, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Southern California Edison (SCE) have announced a planned power outage that will affect the Baker community and a 90-mile stretch along Interstate 15 (I-15). With SCE scheduled to conduct reliability upgrades, travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

The power outage is scheduled to occur on the nights of Tuesday, December 5th, and Wednesday, December 6th, beginning at 10 p.m. and lasting until 10 a.m. the following morning.

This temporary interruption of electricity will impact a significant area surrounding Baker, resulting in limited services and amenities for travelers passing through the region.

Services such as food establishments, gas stations, and electric vehicle charging ports in the vicinity of Baker will be unavailable during the outage periods. Therefore, travelers are strongly urged to plan ahead and ensure they have sufficient provisions to support their journey.

To ensure widespread awareness, NDOT will utilize overhead message signs on I-15, effectively reaching travelers heading southbound from Las Vegas. These signs will provide advanced notice starting from Sunday, December 3, until the morning of Thursday, December 7.

It is recommended that commuters and travelers allow extra time for their journeys, consider alternative routes, and make necessary arrangements to accommodate the limited amenities during these temporary power interruptions.

The NDOT and SCE apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all travelers during this essential maintenance work.

