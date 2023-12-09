Planned Power Outage for Lucerne Valley on Saturday, December 9, 2023

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In an effort to improve the electrical system in Lucerne Valley, Southern California Edison (SCE) has announced a planned power outage on Saturday.

This scheduled maintenance will take place on December 9, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which time the power will be temporarily turned off.

Recognizing the inconveniences this outage may cause, SCE assures residents and businesses that this necessary disruption will greatly enhance the reliability of the electrical system, as well as serve as a strategic measure to mitigate the risk of wildfires.

By completing this crucial work ahead of the winter months, SCE aims to minimize the likelihood of future repair outages and prioritize the safety of the Lucerne Valley community.

Lucerne Valley residents are advised to prepare accordingly for the temporary outage, which is vital for long-term safety and community well-being. SCE appreciates the patience and understanding of the community while this critical maintenance takes place.

For more information and updates, residents are encouraged to visit Southern California Edison’s official website or contact their customer service hotline.

