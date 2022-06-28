All News
Planned Parenthood in Victorville evacuated after bomb threat
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Planned Parenthood in Victorville was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat that was later determined to be unfounded, officials said.
Just before 4:00 pm, on June 27, 2022, someone called Planed Parenthood located in the 15400 block of Park Avenue in Victorville.
“It was a bomb threat made over the phone,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake.
Blake said the facility was evacuated and the sheriff’s department Bomb and Arsons team came and cleared the building. “No devices were found,” stated Blake.
The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Former Adelanto Mayor Pro Tem Found Guilty of Accepting $10,000 Cash Bribe and Attempted Arson of His Own Restaurant￼
-
All News6 days ago
Worker killed by excavator at Green Tree bridge project in Victorville
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Department of Justice investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Adelanto
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after crashing with a car on Del Gado Road in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
64-year-old Apple Valley man arrested for distributing child pornography
-
All News7 days ago
Apple Valley man arrested after holding a woman against her will
-
All News4 days ago
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes Phelan Road on Friday
-
All News5 days ago
Man struck by vehicle on Amethyst Road Thursday morning in Victorville