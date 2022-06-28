Planned Parenthood in Victorville evacuated after bomb threat

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Planned Parenthood in Victorville was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat that was later determined to be unfounded, officials said.

Just before 4:00 pm, on June 27, 2022, someone called Planed Parenthood located in the 15400 block of Park Avenue in Victorville.

“It was a bomb threat made over the phone,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake.

Blake said the facility was evacuated and the sheriff’s department Bomb and Arsons team came and cleared the building. “No devices were found,” stated Blake.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

