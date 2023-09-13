Plan ahead for closure of Highway 395 and I-15 connector on-ramp and Joshua Road on-ramp

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Ongoing construction for the I-15 Pavement Rehab from Hesperia to Victorville project will impact traffic this weekend.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues to work to rehabilitate 59 miles of lanes, ramps, and drainage systems on Interstate 15 (I-15) in San Bernardino County.

The project spans from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Crews continue excavation and paving operations: north and southbound.

As part of the work, the northbound Joshua Street on-ramp was closed on September 11 and is expected to reopen on September 22 at 4:00 a.m.

The Highway 395 and Interstate 15 Freeway connector on-ramp closure began September 11th and will be in place until September 16, 2023.

There will also be alternating road closures on the northbound I-15 from Oak Hill Rd to Bear Valley Rd from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., possibly bringing lanes down to one.

The Southbound I-15 will also experience alternation lane closures from Bear Valley Rd to Oak Hill Rd from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., which may bring lanes down to one.

North of the US 395 on the I-15 a traffic switch is in place. The NB traffic, just north of the US 395, is detoured into the median to enable crews to remove and replace concrete.

﻿To avoid delays, use SR-138 to SR-18 in Phelan back to I-15 as a detour.

Please use caution and remember to reduce your speed when approaching and driving through the construction zones for work trucks entering and exiting from the center median.

Copy URL URL Copied