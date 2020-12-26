Pitman fire burning near the I-15 freeway in Glen Helen

UPDATE @ 4:00 PM:

Forward rate of spread has been stopped and holding at 45 acres.

Retardant line around fire; update on % containment coming soon.

Crews will work throughout tonight and into tomorrow.

—original article—

GLEN HELEN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire located in Sycamore Flats near the I-15 freeway in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The fire dubbed the “Pitman Fire” was first reported at about 12:08 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020, and quickly grew from 10-15 acres to 45 acres.

According to a tweet from San Bernardino National Forest, the fire is 0% contained and firefighters are working to keep the fire south of lower Lytle Creek Divide Road.

As of 2:20 PM resources on scene included 9 aircraft, 15 engines, 3 water tenders, and 2 hand crews. Calfire BDU and San Bernardino County Fire are assisting with fire operations.

Smoke from the PitmanFire has made it’s way to the top of the Cajon Pass and is impacting the Victor Valley.

Northbound traffic on the I-15 is moving slowly beginning near Sierra Avenue in Fontana.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino National Forest via Twitter)

